Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.26

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $7.43. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 5,601 shares traded.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

