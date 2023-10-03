Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

