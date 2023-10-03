Berenberg Bank Increases Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 827

Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 757 ($9.15) to GBX 827 ($10.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 668 ($8.07) to GBX 757 ($9.15) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 668 ($8.07) to GBX 757 ($9.15) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Future from GBX 1,845 ($22.30) to GBX 1,900 ($22.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,207.50 ($14.60).

Get Future alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FUTR

Future Stock Performance

About Future

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 832.50 ($10.06) on Monday. Future has a one year low of GBX 632 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,754 ($21.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £994.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 769.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 861.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

(Get Free Report)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.