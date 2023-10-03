BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,858,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

