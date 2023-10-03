BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst (LON:BRCI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.60

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRCI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.60 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.86). BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst shares last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.85), with a volume of 814,552 shares.
BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Trading Down 1.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.60.
About BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst
BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objectives are to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.
