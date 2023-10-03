Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 182 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.