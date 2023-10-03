Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

BFH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $3,333,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

