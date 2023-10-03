BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 135 at Berenberg Bank

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTGOF. UBS Group downgraded shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

