Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BURBY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.08) to GBX 2,200 ($26.59) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.20) to GBX 2,200 ($26.59) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,290 ($27.68) to GBX 2,230 ($26.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Burberry Group has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $32.81.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

