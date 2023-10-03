Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,862 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.13.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

