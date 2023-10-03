Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSFF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PSFF opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

