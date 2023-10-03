Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,227,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SDOG opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

