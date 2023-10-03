Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 230 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,771 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,759 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.