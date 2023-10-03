Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in inTEST by 28.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Price Performance

NYSE:INTT opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.99. inTEST Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTT. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

