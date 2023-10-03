Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 21,003 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

