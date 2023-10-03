Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

