Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 19.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

