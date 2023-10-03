Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 928,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 113,257 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 408,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 479,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 94,756 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

