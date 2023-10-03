Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $1,550,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $4,585,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

