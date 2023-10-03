Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 226.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $270.52 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.78.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

