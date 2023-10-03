Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 90.8% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $402.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

