Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.