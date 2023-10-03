Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

