Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 27,820 Shares of Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ab Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ab Ultra Short Income ETF by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 969,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after buying an additional 658,723 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ab Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,009,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ab Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ab Ultra Short Income ETF by 1,821.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ab Ultra Short Income ETF by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter.

Ab Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Ab Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. Ab Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $52.18.

Ab Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

