Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 877.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $767.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.