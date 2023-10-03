Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Price Target Raised to C$1.30 at Alliance Global Partners

Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners to C$1.30 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Gold from C$0.56 to C$0.66 in a report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of CGC opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84.

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

