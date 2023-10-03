Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
