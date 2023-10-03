Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

CTLP stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.66 million, a PE ratio of -664.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cantaloupe

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 5,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,066.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $100,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,066.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $161,765. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

