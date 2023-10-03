Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JNJ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.65.

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30. The stock has a market cap of $403.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

