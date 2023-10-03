Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $630.00 price objective on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $537.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $535.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.38. The company has a market capitalization of $510.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 385.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

