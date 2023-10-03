Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4,556.84

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,556.84 ($55.08) and traded as low as GBX 4,555 ($55.06). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,555 ($55.06), with a volume of 45,311 shares traded.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,211.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,556.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,614.98.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.