Carman R. Wenkoff Purchases 2,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $3,385,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

