Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWST. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $75.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

