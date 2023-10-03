CCG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

