Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.25.

CELH stock opened at $174.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37. Celsius has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $6,407,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 38.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

