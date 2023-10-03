Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $32,338.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $122,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

