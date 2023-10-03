Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.39. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

