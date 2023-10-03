Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $203.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $166.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $148.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

