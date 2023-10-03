Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.79.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

CB opened at $206.34 on Monday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $181.23 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.