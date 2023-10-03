Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $91.18 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

See Also

