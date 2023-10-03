Citigroup Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $100.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.34.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $653,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $269,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

