Citigroup Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.7 %

ZBH stock opened at $111.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

