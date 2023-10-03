Citizens Financial Group (CFG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) recently:

9/27/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Citizens Financial Group Inc alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.