CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

CML stock opened at GBX 425.95 ($5.15) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 469.80. The stock has a market cap of £66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.33 and a beta of 0.87. CML Microsystems has a 1 year low of GBX 380.80 ($4.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 596 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

