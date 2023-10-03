CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

CMS Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CMS opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

