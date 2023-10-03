CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 717.7% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 66.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Insider Activity

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

