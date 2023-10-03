Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

