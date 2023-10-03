Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Bank of America cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 10th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFRUY

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1826 per share. This is a positive change from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.