Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $238.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $84.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

