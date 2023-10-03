ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.53.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $117.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

